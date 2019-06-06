× Lower Wacker Live with Justin Kaufmann 6-6-19: “Most people who live in Streeterville moved there when they were 90. So many old dudes with little dogs. That and Jussie Smollett”

It’s Lower Wacker Live with Justin Kaufmann! This is the podcast that makes fun of the news and can also get you from Lake Shore Drive to 290 in like 5 minutes. Today’s top stories include the RNC holding a weekend retreat in Chicago and heading out to Wrigley Field for a Cubs game, a Catholic Bishop saying he will refuse communion to Speaker Madigan and Senate President John Cullerton because of their votes on the abortion rights bill, a new study saying that live expectancy in Chicago neighborhoods have the biggest divide, the iconic Double Door sign coming down, the Cubs losing to the Rockies but winning the Craig Kimbrel sweepstakes, the Sox preparing for a weekend series against the Royals, the Raptors beating the Warriors and the Bears giving their new running back trio (Davis, Montgomery and Cohen) the best nickname ever…Run DMC.