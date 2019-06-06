× Is Chicago an ethnic food town? Bestselling author Anupy Singla says no

Anupy Singla, author and co-founder and CEO of Indian as Apple Pie, joins Justin on Extension 720 to discuss why she made the transition from journalism to becoming one of the country’s foremost authorities on Indian food and cooking, the current trends in Indian food, her goal of creating a better understanding of Indian food, how much she needed to learn about cooking, the discipline needed to achieve her goals, the amount of competition in the industry, if Chicago is a good city for ethnic food and her appearance this weekend at the Printers Row Lit Fest.

