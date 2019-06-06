× Hoge and Jahns: Third Week of OTA’s, Bears 100 Celebration, and Has There Been Too Much Beer Chugging?

Adam Hoge and Adam Jahns get together to recap the third week of OTA’s. They talk about the depth at wide receiver and what the team does during “Augusta Silence”. The guys also prepare for the big Bears 100 Celebration that will take place this weekend (June 7-9). Hoge and Jahns debate whether there has been too much beer chugging by the quarterbacks around the NFL this offseason. They play audio from Bears head coach Matt Nagy, and Packers’ quaterback Aaron Rodgers, who both weighed in on the bubbly subject.

