× Extension 720 with Justin Kaufmann Episode #16: Printers Row Lit Fest Preview

Tonight on Extension 720: It’s our annual celebration of the Printers Row Lit Fest! This year featuring: Nina Barrett, Miles Harvey, Anupy Singla, DJ Corchin, Julie Parson Nesbitt, Andrea Change and more! Lots to read, lots to talk about. It’s Ext720 with Justin Kaufmann. Lit Fest? Nah, I’ll always call it the book fair.

