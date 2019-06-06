× Elif Geris on RadioElif

By day, Elif Geris is the Executive Producer of the John Williams show. By night, Elif is a music columnist for WGN Plus and Third Coast Review, writing concert reviews, and photographing music events. She joins Bill and Wendy to talk about her RadioElif column, and her introduction to music writing which began with her own singing and instrumentation.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming on WGN Extra from noon to 1 p.m.