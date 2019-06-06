Elif Geris on RadioElif

Posted 10:54 AM, June 6, 2019, by and , Updated at 01:35PM, June 6, 2019

Bill and Wendy along with the great Elif Geris, (WGN Radio)

By day, Elif Geris is the Executive Producer of the John Williams show. By night, Elif is a music columnist for WGN Plus and Third Coast Review, writing concert reviews, and photographing music events. She joins Bill and Wendy to talk about her RadioElif column, and her introduction to music writing which began with her own singing and instrumentation.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter,  Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming on WGN Extra from noon to 1 p.m.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.