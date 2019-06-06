Dean Richards reviews “Dark Phoenix,” “Secret Life of Pets 2,” and “Pavarotti”

Posted 10:55 AM, June 6, 2019, by and , Updated at 10:54AM, June 6, 2019

This image released by Twentieth Century Fox shows Sophie Turner and Jessica Chastain, left, in a scene from "Dark Phoenix." (Twentieth Century Fox via AP)

Dean gives his reviews of the new X-Men film “Dark Phoenix,” “Secret Life of Pets 2,” and “Pavarotti.” He also discusses the new Batman and Wonder Woman films that are on the horizon, as well as his trip to New York City to interview the stars of the new “Shaft ” movie.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter,  Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming on WGN Extra from noon to 1 p.m.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.