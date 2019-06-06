× Dean Richards reviews “Dark Phoenix,” “Secret Life of Pets 2,” and “Pavarotti”

Dean gives his reviews of the new X-Men film “Dark Phoenix,” “Secret Life of Pets 2,” and “Pavarotti.” He also discusses the new Batman and Wonder Woman films that are on the horizon, as well as his trip to New York City to interview the stars of the new “Shaft ” movie.

