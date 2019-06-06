× Bill and Wendy Full Show 6.6.19: Critic’s Choice

Today’s guest includes WGN 720 Producer, Elif Geris, and Dean Richards. Executive Producer of the John Williams show, Elif Geris, dropped by to talk about her music column on WGN Plus “Radio Elif,” and her own musical talents. Later, Dean Richards joins the show before he heads to New York to interview the cast of “Shaft.” He gives his reviews of “Dark Phoenix,” “Secret Life of Pets 2,” and “Pavarotti.”

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming on WGN Extra from noon to 1 p.m.