× Award-winning author and illustrator DJ Corchin: “I’m trying to provide people the language and the words to be able to start a discussion”

Chicago-based award-winning author and illustrator DJ Corchin joins Justin on Extension 720 to discuss his latest book, “Star.” DJ talks about how he approaches writing children’s books, the way in which he creates a story, the biggest challenge of writing for children, how writing for children has made him a better writer, what drew him to writing, the authors and illustrators who inspired him, the “I Feel…” book series, and his appearance this weekend at the Printers Row Lit Fest.

This is the podcast for Extension 720. The show originates from Chicago on WGN Radio and features newsmakers, tastemakers and trailblazers. Hosted by award-winning broadcaster Justin Kaufmann, this talk show/audio magazine goes in-depth to help you better understand the city (and world) that you live in.