Are we in an independent bookstore Renaissance?

It’s the “The Download on Chicago Business” sponsored by Signature Bank. Tonight, Justin speaks with Nina Barrett, owner of the great Evanston bookstore Bookends & Beginnings. Nina talks about her latest book, “The Leopold and Loeb Files: An Intimate Look at One of America’s Most Infamous Crimes,” the early days of the Printers Row Lit Fest, the vibrant community of Chicago booksellers, the health of independent bookstores in Chicago, what an independent bookstore can offer that a big chain cannot, competition with online retailers, how the publishing industry has changed and evolved and her appearance at the Printers Row Lit Fest this weekend.

This is the podcast for Extension 720. The show originates from Chicago on WGN Radio and features newsmakers, tastemakers and trailblazers. Hosted by award-winning broadcaster Justin Kaufmann, this talk show/audio magazine goes in-depth to help you better understand the city (and world) that you live in.