× 2019 North America Breakthrough Producer and DJ: J.Worra

J. Worra attended the 2012 Spring Awakening Music Festival at Soldier Field and became inspired by that event to become a DJ. Her hard work and dedication landed her the accolade of becoming the 2019 North American Breakthrough Producer by DJ Mag. J.Worra joins me to explain what drives & inspires her.

Like J.Worra on Facebook at: Facebook.com/JWorra

Follow J.Worra on Twitter at: Twitter.com/JWorra

Follow J.Worra on Instagram at: Instagram.com/ JWorra