× WGN Radio Pinch Hitter Fred Weintraub on President Trump’s England stop and Brexit: “This is as messy as it gets”

Fred Weintraub joins Jon Hansen to give him the latest on President Trump’s visit with the queen this week, which appears to have unfolded nicely for the cameras. And, Fred brings us up to the speed on where the meetings in England put the United States in terms of trade and Brexit. Check out his podcast, “Gabby Road,” with co-host Hannah Stanley.