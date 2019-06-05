Tinley Park’s Benches on the Avenue

The Village of Tinley Park hosts its 16th annual Benches on the Avenue public art program. The colorful benches feature the work of both local amateur and professional artists and provide spots to rest and enjoy the fantastic creations while strolling through town.

This year’s theme “Prized Page Turners” brings some of the most extraordinary and captivating popular novels and stories of all time. Visitors to Tinley Park will get to experience the interpretations of these novels and stories in a three-dimensional and interactive bench.

Benches on the Avenue is on display along Oak Park Avenue in Tinley Park through October.

Benches on the Avenue is brought to you by the Village of Tinley Park and the Illinois Office of Tourism.