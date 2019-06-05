× Thoughts on Movies from May, Movie News & June Film Previews

Mason and Contributing Editor at Fandango, Erik Davis give their thoughts on some of May’s top films: Pokémon Detective Pikachu & Bright Burn. Erik talks movie news such as Chris Rock and Lionsgate are rebooting the Saw Franchise, how will this work? How well did Disney’s Aladdin do in the box-office? Also, why is Disney doing a Star Wars movie every three years? Erik gives his thoughts on the Terminator: Dark Fate trailer. Erik list some movies you should check out in the month of June.

