The Top Five@5 (06/05/19): Gov. Pritzker signs Illinois budget, President Trump defends Kim Jong-Un, Kesha doesn’t want the world ruled by “Rich, Straight, White Men,” and more…

Posted 8:01 PM, June 5, 2019, by , Updated at 08:00PM, June 5, 2019

Gov. J.B. Pritzker holds up a signed piece of legislation that is connected to the state budget and related to a graduated income tax in Illinois, during a bill signing Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at the Thompson Center in downtown Chicago. Applauding Pritzker is Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton. (AP Photo/Amr Alfiky)

The Top Five@5 for Wednesday, June 5th, 2019:

Governor J.B. Pritzker signed into law the state budget and legislation that could lead to a graduated income tax. President Trump in a press conference with Ireland’s Prime Minister, answered questions about the reported execution of North Korea’s top negotiator. Disney releases the trailer for Brad Pitt’s long-awaited space film ‘Ad Astra’, and more!

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.