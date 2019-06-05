× The Top Five@5 (06/05/19): Gov. Pritzker signs Illinois budget, President Trump defends Kim Jong-Un, Kesha doesn’t want the world ruled by “Rich, Straight, White Men,” and more…

The Top Five@5 for Wednesday, June 5th, 2019:

Governor J.B. Pritzker signed into law the state budget and legislation that could lead to a graduated income tax. President Trump in a press conference with Ireland’s Prime Minister, answered questions about the reported execution of North Korea’s top negotiator. Disney releases the trailer for Brad Pitt’s long-awaited space film ‘Ad Astra’, and more!

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3645737/3645737_2019-06-06-005737.64kmono.mp3

