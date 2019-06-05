× The Patti Vasquez Show:Full Show 06.05.19 | Jeopardy James winning streak ends, Rep. Batinick on taxes and more

Tonight on the Patti Vasquez Show:

Pop Culture Critic and Co-host of Pop Mom John Teti joins the conversation as we discuss Jeopardy James and how his winning streak ended. Plus, Jeopardy fans all over were outraged after the news leaked that Jeopardy James did not win.

Pop Culture Critic and Co-host of Pop Mom John Teti

State Representative Matt Batinick calls to join the conversation as we discuss recent taxes, legislation and more.

Plus, Historian Adam Selzer join us in the studio for details on his upcoming history tours.

Listen to the full show here:

