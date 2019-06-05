× The Opening Bell 6/5/19: “I’m Surprised Mexico is Willing To Negotiate So Quickly”

Mexico is the latest country caught up in the U.S. tariff conversation and as one of our biggest trading partners, the decisions will be vital to our economy. Phillip Braun (Clinical Professor and Associated Chair of The Finance Department at Kellogg School of Management) shared his thoughts with Steve Grzanich about how he is looking at the situation. Steve then turned to Bennett Wakenight for the Building Business Around Town conversation with Brandon Beavers (CEO of Beavers Holdings) to talk about iconic products like Affy Tapple and Mrs. Prindables that are evolving with the times.