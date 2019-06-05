× Steve Cochran Full Show 06.05.19: One of Steve Cochran’s favorite interviews

Today despite being another wet day in Chicago Steve and the crew bring the laughs with another exciting episode of “Moron Entertainment” with special guest Pat Tomasulo. Then, we remember D-Day with WWII vet Henry Langrehr who fought bravely even after getting his parachute caught on a church steeple and hearing bullets fly over his head. Pete Zimmerman and Justin Kaufmann have a innovative new show highlighting the amazing music acts they’ve had on the show happening tonight on WGN Radio’s Ext. 720. All this and more!