× Remembering D-Day with WWII vet Henry Langrehr

Today we remember D-Day with WWII vet Henry Langrehr who fought bravely even after getting his parachute caught on a church steeple and hearing bullets fly over his head. Over 75 years ago the US alongside allied forces embarked on the largest land, sea and air attack in history to halt the German Occupation of Normandy. Today we honor Mr. Henry Langrehr for his courage.