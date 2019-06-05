× Marshmallows! Elysabeth Alfano Takes You Inside the Dandies Marshmallow Factory

In a private tour, Awesome Vegans Podcast Host Elysabeth Alfano takes us through the Dandies Marshmallows portion of Chicago Vegan Foods manufacturing plant to see how these delicious treats are created, boxes and shipped out. Looking fly in her hairnet, Elysabeth shares that Dandies ships out 5 MILLION bags of marshmallows year.

Growing year over year and introducing flavors like original, peppermint, seasonal pumpkin and maybe even a future chocolate and/or fruit flavor, Marketing Manager Dan Reed says that growth can be attributed to people wanting a vegan marshmallow and a marshmallow made with natural ingredients for their children…and themselves. Who doesn’t love roasting marshmallows, eating S’mores and making Rice Krispie Treats?

Marshmallows aren’t the only thing that Chicago Vegan Foods makes. Founded by Ryan Howard and Dan Ziegler, they also make Teese cheese and Temptation Ice Cream and Soft Serve for restaurants and food businesses. According to the Good Food Institute, Vegan Ice Cream sales were up 40% in 2018. Watch and enjoy on this real-life Willy Wonka excursion, complete with tips for perfect marshmallow roasting, for the kid and marshmallow lover in all of us.

