Lucas Giolito: Finding rhythm on and off the field

Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Lucas Giolito reacts after striking out Kansas City Royals' Nicky Lopez to end the top half of the eighth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, May 28, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Chicago White Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito joins the Steve Cochran Show to talk about the stellar year he is having thus far and the connection he has with his teammates on and off the field.

