× Lower Wacker Live with Justin Kaufmann 6-5-19: “Rahm is going to Wall Street to be a counselor to big business which in a way is what he did as mayor”

It’s Lower Wacker Live with Justin Kaufmann! This is the podcast that makes fun of the news and can also get you from Lake Shore Drive to 290 in like 5 minutes. Today’s top stories include former Mayor Rahm Emanuel heading to Wall Street, journalist Jim DeRogatis making the media rounds promoting his new book on R. Kelly, Fair Oaks Farms apologizing for animal abuse, the White Sox losing two to the Nationals, the Cubs beating the Rockies and the Chicago Wolves playing in the Calder Cup Finals.