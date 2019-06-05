× Jon Hansen in for John Williams 06.05.19: London calling, Summer eating list, Chicago money, Parkland officer faces up to 100 years

Jon Hansen fills in for John Williams, and he kicks off the show with an update on President Trump’s visit with Queen Elizabeth II. He does that with the help of anglophile and WGN Radio Pinch Hitter Fred Weintraub. Then, Chicago Tribune Restaurant Critic Phil Vettel joins the show to talk about some of the best new places to eat this Summer, from their rooftop patios, to their flower shop features, he has it all. Walter Jacobson chimes in to talk about his opinion of Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s consideration to file Chicago for bankruptcy. And Heidi Stevens of the Chicago Tribune doesn’t exactly approve of a Boston organization’s petition for a straight pride parade in August. Finally, Attorney Tony Romanucci joins Jon to explain why a Stoneman Douglas High School officer could face up to 100 years in prison for his inaction during the school shooting last year.