× Hometown Voices with The John Williams Show at Swedish Days – June 22

It doesn’t get any “sweder” than this! This summer, WGN Radio is coming to a hometown near you!

June’s Hometown Voices live broadcast features the John Williams Show on Saturday, June 22, 10am – Noon, from the Swedish Days Festival in Geneva, Illinois.

Our broadcast will be located inside the festival’s craft brew tent, just south of the Courthouse, on the corner of Campbell and Third streets.

Swedish Days has been a tradition in Geneva for 70 years. At Swedish Days (June 18 – 23), fest goers can enjoy food including authentic Swedish fare or savor American favorites, carnival rides, live music and entertainment, and get a taste of Sweden at Sweden Väst on the corner of S. Fourth & State streets. Under this tent, you’ll find art, gifts and even research your Swedish ancestry.

On the day of our broadcast that Saturday, Swedish Days is open from 10am to 10pm. There is free admission and free parking. See the schedule of events for Swedish Days here.

Find out more about Swedish Days here.