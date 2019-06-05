Highlights: Nationals 6 – White Sox 4 – 6/5/19

Washington Nationals' Trea Turner, left, watches his game-winning two-run home run in front of Chicago White Sox catcher Welington Castillo and umpire Bill Welke in the ninth inning of an interleague baseball game, Wednesday, June 5, 2019, in Washington. Washington won 6-4. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Chicago White Sox at Washington Nationals – June 5, 2019

Boxscore | Recap

