× Extension 720 with Justin Kaufmann Episode #15: Chicago Music Showcase

Tonight on Extension 720: It’s Chicago music festival season so why not launch our very own festival in the WGN performance studio! We’ll have interviews and tons of live music with the Latingrass sensation Che Apalache, Chicago dream pop band Fauvely, a tribute to Chicago soul music with the Chicago Soul Spectacular, hyper-literate indie rock from Louisville’s (by way of Chicago) State Champion, bagpipes courtesy of the Midwest Pipe Band Association and blues legend Mary Lane and the No Static Blues band. It’s Extension 720 with Justin Kaufmann. No cover to listen (but donations always welcome).

