Dog Fighting Exposed from a Dog’s Perspective in New Animated Film ‘Chance’

Three Chicago natives knew there was a message that needed to be shared about the underground world of dog fighting. ” We wanted to tell the movie from the dog’s perspective and leave the humans out,” said producer of the film, Philip James. James and screenwriter Kenny Young both agreed the best portrayal would be through animation.

Chance, which is titled after the lead character allows the audience to witness the dog’s journey into dog fighting. The audience is spared the graphic details of the experience but the message is transparent.

Co-Producer Brandon Wynn states, “this film is going to bring peace to a lot of different issues that we’re dealing with right now.”

Visit www.chancethefilm.com for showings.

