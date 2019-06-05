David Mikkelson is fighting for the facts with Snopes.com

Posted 10:13 AM, June 5, 2019, by and , Updated at 11:44AM, June 5, 2019

David Mikkelson-Founder/Executive Editor of Snopes.com. Photo taken from Youtube.com.

David Mikkelson founded the site now known as snopes.com back in 1994 as a creative outgrowth of his wide-ranging interests in a variety of subjects and his professional expertise in the computer industry. Today, Snopes.com is known as a go-to source for fact-checking on topics ranging from the trivial to the existential. He joins the show to discuss the company’s founding, its function, and the ongoing legal battle that the company is facing.

Snopes.com is crowdfunding to remain in operation while paying legal fees during this battle. To donate visit, gofundme.com/savesnopes.


You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter,  Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming on WGN Extra from noon to 1 p.m.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.