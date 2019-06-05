× David Mikkelson is fighting for the facts with Snopes.com

David Mikkelson founded the site now known as snopes.com back in 1994 as a creative outgrowth of his wide-ranging interests in a variety of subjects and his professional expertise in the computer industry. Today, Snopes.com is known as a go-to source for fact-checking on topics ranging from the trivial to the existential. He joins the show to discuss the company’s founding, its function, and the ongoing legal battle that the company is facing.

Snopes.com is crowdfunding to remain in operation while paying legal fees during this battle. To donate visit, gofundme.com/savesnopes.

