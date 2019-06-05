× Chicago Underground Film Festival Celebrates its 26th year

Film programmer and artistic director Bryan Wendorf joins Nick Digilio to talk about this year’s Chicago Underground Film Festival, highlighting some of the best in independent and experimental film.

The festival runs at the Logan Theatre until June 9th with both single tickets and festival passes available. For more information and the full festival lineup, visit cuff.org.

