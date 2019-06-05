× Chicago Soul Spectacular is a tribute to the great tradition of Chicago soul music

Tremendous Chicago musicians Billy Bungeroth, Julie Nichols and Elisa Latrice of the Chicago Soul Spectacular join Justin on Extension 720 to preview their upcoming show, “Chi is Soul: A Tribute to Chicago Soul” at Lincoln Hall. Billy, Julie and Elisa talk about why they wanted to do a tribute to Chicago soul music, Chicago’s rich history of soul music, the influence of gospel music on Chicago soul, the complexity of Chicago soul music, how soul music has evolved through the years and the theatrical nature of the Chicago Soul Spectacular’s performance! The Chicago Soul Spectacular also play a couple of songs live in our performance studio including “She’s Back” and “Voodoo Woman.” So so good!

