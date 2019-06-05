× Che Apalache is introducing an iconic American sound to a Latin audience

The award-winning Buenos Aires-based Latingrass band Che Apalache (Joe Troop, Pau Barjau, Franco Martino and Martin Bobri) join Justin in-studio on Extension 720 to talk about their career, the definition of “Latingrass,” how they have been able to incorporate Latin American styles into traditional bluegrass music, the vibrant musical traditions of Argentina, how they learned to play music from YouTube, the dark history between the United States and Latin America, the reticence of Latin America to accept American culture, the way Latin music fuses with bluegrass and old-time music and how the band is a product of globalization. We also hear a bunch of live music in our performance studio including, “Maria,” “The Rock of Ages,” and “The Wall.”

