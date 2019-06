× Building Business Around Town: Beavers Holdings Evolves Along With Its Brands

Affy Tapple and Mrs. Prindables are some of the most recognizable products to consumers, but how have they been able to stay relevant from generation to generation? Brandon Beavers (CEO of Beavers Holdings) sat down with Bennett Wakenight on this month’s Building Business Around Town conversation (sponsored by Associated Bank) to discuss how he keeps evolving the brands so consumers can enjoy them all year round.