× Bill and Wendy Full Show 6.5.19: Pants on the Ground

On today’s show, Bill and Wendy are joined by Founder and Executive Editor of Snopes.com, David Mikkelson. Mikkelson discusses the founding of the fact-checking website and also details the lawsuit that is in litigation. Bill and Wendy also discuss belts, Emma Boetcher, the woman who defeated James Holzhauer in Jeopardy, and Chernobyl’s recent uptick in tourism.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3645580/3645580_2019-06-05-130620.64kmono.mp3



You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming on WGN Extra from noon to 1 p.m.