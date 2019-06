× Bill and Wendy BONUS Bonus Hour 6.5.19: A Parade of Failures

Today’s BONUS bonus hour, Bill and Wendy stream for an extra half hour discussing wardrobe malfunctions, an unconventional commencement speech for Tufts University’s graduating class, taking wins and losses in college, parades, and much more!

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3645613/3645613_2019-06-05-143213.64kmono.mp3

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming on WGN Extra from noon to 1 p.m.