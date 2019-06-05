× Attorney Tony Romanucci on Stoneman Douglas High School officer arrest: “He was trained…to stop active shooters. He did not do that”

Attorney Tony Romanucci joins Jon Hansen to explain why Officer Scot Peterson of Stoneman Douglas High School is being charged with child neglect and could face a sentence as heavy as 100 years. Plus, Tony describes the possible – though unlikely – ways Peterson’s attorney could argue reasonable doubt, and how President Trump created a disadvantage in Peterson’s case. And, Tony divulges a surprising detail about Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas.