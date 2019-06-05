× Alderman Brian Hopkins on robberies near The Magnificent Mile: “The boldness is really shocking.”

2nd Ward Alderman Brian Hopkins joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes to discuss the recent uptick of robberies and attacks near Chicago’s Magnificent Mile, and what’s being done in his ward to prevent future crime.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3645734/3645734_2019-06-06-004234.64kmono.mp3

