× A Dose of Female Entrepreneurial Empowerment

So amazing to have my good friend, Mellysa Sherony-Kaniok, in studio to share our business stories and backgrounds. We both became female entrepreneurs, choosing the path of what we were most passionate about, even when the struggle was very real. We open up about being vulnerable, self-doubt and the motivation that keeps us going. Mellysa owns the eclectic boutique, Closet Traders, in Grayslake. We share the common mission of helping others and wanting to empower fellow female business owners, which is how R3 Retreat was born. This is a passion project we co-created and are hosting our first retreat this September 13-15, 2019! Find out more about our event, how to purchase tickets and Mellysa’s business at www.closettradersgl.com and follow R3 Retreat on FB and IG @r3retreat!

