83-year-old Chicago legend Mary Lane is still feeling the blues

Wow! What an incredible treat for you! The incomparable Mary Lane and the No Static Blues Band are here for a live performance! Chicago blues legend Mary Lane talks about why she sings the blues, what makes the Chicago style of blues so unique, when she knew that she felt the blues, how she became involved in the Chicago blues community, her new record, “Travelin’ Woman,” the documentary film, “I Can Only Be Mary Lane,” and her upcoming appearance at the Chicago Blues Fest. We are also humbled to hear some songs in our performance studio including, “Travelin’ Woman,” “I Don’t Want No Man Telling Me What To Do,” “Make Love To Me One More Time” and “Some People Say I’m Crazy.” Awesome!

This is the podcast for Extension 720. The show originates from Chicago on WGN Radio and features newsmakers, tastemakers and trailblazers. Hosted by award-winning broadcaster Justin Kaufmann, this talk show/audio magazine goes in-depth to help you better understand the city (and world) that you live in.