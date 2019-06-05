× 2016 Cubs Celebrated in the new musical “Miracle”; The incredible temple Lipizzans show; and 58th annual Chicago book and paper fair

This week, Paul goes behind the curtain with the creative team and cast of “Miracle: A Musical 108 Years in the Making,” which celebrates the World Champion Chicago Cubs 2016 World Series Victory! More than that amazing magical season though, it’s also a story of family, the tough decisions we face and must make, and the traditions we hold so close. Joining the conversation is Producer Billy Marovitz, Music Composer Michael Maher, and show stars Brandon Dahlquist and Gene Weygandt who play son and father. A true Chicago experience, and you can even get an appearance on stage for the “7th inning stretch” thru a charity event. More information found at: Miraclethemusical.com.

Then (STARTING AT 22:03 INTO THE SHOW), the treasure of experiencing beautiful Lipizzan horses is closer than you think at the Tempel Lipizzan Farms in Old Mill Creek, Illinois (Lake County near Six Flags). The program director Esther Buonanno and Lead horse Trainer Ted Goad talk about how these amazing horses are trained and the incredible experience available to the public who can watch them perform, meet and greet the horses and trainers/riders, and even enjoy a VIP experience of wine and cheese and a close up view to watch the show. More information at www.tempelfarms.com and at 847-244-5330.

Finally (STARTING AT 37:06 INTO THE SHOW), rare book and document collector Daniel Weinberg of Abraham Lincoln Book Shop talks about the hobby and art of collecting rare/signed/historic books and documents. He also gives details of the 58th Annual Chicago Book and Paper Fair on June 15th (only) from 10am – 5pm. More information can be found at ww.MWABA.COM. Lots of variety this week with events you won’t want to miss!!! Check it out and enjoy.