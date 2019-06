× Wintrust Business Lunch 6/4/19: Wall Street Rebounds, The Luxury Watch Market, & Checking In On The U.K.

It may be a gray, rainy day here in the city but Jon Najarian told Steve Bertrand why Wall Street is feeling bright and sunny. Dion Rabouin then jumped on the program to share the story behind the thriving luxury watch market, and Steve Brine MP is explaining how President Trump is changing minds in UK along with who he is voting for as the new Prime Minister.