× WGN Radio celebrates Voices of Pride sponsored by Jewel-Osco

Voices Matter.

In celebration of June’s Pride Month, WGN Radio is proud to celebrate the diversity of Chicago’s LGBTQ+ community by recognizing its many voices. Throughout the month, you’ll hear stories from Mayor of Chicago Lori Lightfoot, General Manager of Sidetrack Brad Balof and more on-air and on this page.

2019 also marks the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall uprising, when patrons of a New York City gay bar, the Stonewall Inn, fought back during a raid by police on June 28, 1969. The demonstrations that followed gave birth to the modern day LGBTQ+ rights movement.

See us in the 50th annual Chicago Pride Parade on Sunday, June 30th! The Parade kicks off at noon, starting at Montrose and Broadway and ending at Diversey and Sheridan, traveling through the Lakeview neighborhood.

Sponsored by Jewel-Osco, Local since 1899.

Voices of Pride:

Mayor Lori Lightfoot

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3645443/Voices_of_Pride_2019_-_Mayor_Lori_Lightfoot_2019-06-05-034043.64kmono.mp3

Brad Balof, General Manager of Sidetrack

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3645444/Voices_of_Pride_2019_-_Brad_Balof_2019-06-05-033344.64kmono.mp3