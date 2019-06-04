Tom Appel of Consumer Guide Automotive looks at the future of Ford, the dangers of electric car batteries and the continuing controversy of red light cameras

Posted 5:54 AM, June 4, 2019

FILE-In this Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, file photograph, unsold 2019 Escape sports-utility vehicles sit in long rows at a Ford dealership in Broomfield, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Tom Appel is the publisher of Consumer Guide Automotive and contributor to their Daily Drive Blog.

This month, Tom covers what’s next for the Ford Motor Company after thousands of employees were bought out and laid off, the emerging danger of electric car batteries following a collision and the new ban on red light cameras in Texas. Plus, he answers listeners’ car questions about maintenance, purchasing and more.

