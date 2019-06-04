The Top Five@5 (06/04/19): President Trump says Sadiq Khan should “focus on his job,” Mitch McConnell is no fan of Mexico tariffs, Mayor Lightfoot puts more pressure on Ed Burke, and more…

Posted 7:01 PM, June 4, 2019

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May greets President Donald Trump outside 10 Downing Street in central London, Tuesday, June 4, 2019. President Donald Trump will turn from pageantry to policy Tuesday as he joins British Prime Minister Theresa May for a day of talks likely to highlight fresh uncertainty in the allies' storied relationship. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

The Top Five@5 for Tuesday, June 4th, 2019:

President Trump held a news conference with British Prime Minister Theresa May during his visit to the U.K. in which he made harsh remarks about London Mayor Sadiq Khan. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told reporters, he does not think President Trump’s tariffs on Mexico will help either side. Mayor Lightfoot continues to put pressure on Ed Burke to resign as alderman. A Florida teen calls 911 to brag about fleeing a traffic stop, and more!

