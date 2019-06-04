× The Patti Vasquez Show 06.03.19 | Music Monday with Wayne Baker Brooks, Aberlour Whiskey for dads, and more

Tonight on the Patti Vasquez Show:

We kick off the show for Motivation Monday with Jen Zenotti as we talk about finding our happy medium in any relationship. You can listen to more from Jen her podcast on Getting Zen with Jen Z on WGN Plus.

Master Distiller for Aberlour Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Graeme Cruickshank, U.S. Brand Lead Andrew Weir, and Aberlour Brand Ambassador Alan Clark joins us in our Allstate Skyline Studio to talk about how they fell for the whiskey business, the process of how Aberlour Single Malt Scotch is created, and the best whiskey picks for Father’s Day.

For more information on Aberlour visit their website aberlourlouderthanwords.com.

Comedians Soli Santos and Comedian Paul Farahvar join the conversation in the studio as Soli prepares for an upcoming performance at the Stand Up for a House Fundraiser Sunday, June 9th at The Lincoln Loft.

For more information on Soli Santos, visit her website solisantoscomedy.com. Keep the conversation going with Soli and Paul on Twitter! @SoliComedy. @PaulFarahvar

It’s Music Monday! Legendary Musician Wayne Baker Brooks and his band joins us the studio for a LIVE performance. Want to see them perform live? You can find them at Buddy Guy’s Legends Saturday, June 22.

