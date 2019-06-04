× The Opening Bell 6/4/19: The Summer Hospitality Business That Makes A Splash

The summer season is nearly here and business is gearing up for it. Bennett Wakenight kicked off the show before Steve Grzanich, Doug Roth (CEO of Playground Hospitality) and Eric Borota (Food and Beverage Manager at Wilderness Resorts) had a round table discussion on the business of water parks. Jason Grotto (Reporter at ProPublica) then explained what we should know about the expanded gambling industry here in Illinois after it was voted on down in Springfield over the weekend.