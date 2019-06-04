The Cornerstore Podcast: Nappy Head Club founder Rachel Topping & Photographer Lil Rach

Posted 6:11 AM, June 4, 2019

The Cornerstore spoke with Nappy Head Club founder Rachel Topping about the company’s mission to uplift black women and create a space for a healthy and empowering conversation about black hair.  Also joining us is Lil Rach (Rachel Bernard) who spoke about her start in photography, her influences in nature and rural living in Fox Valley, and her upcoming work including a photo exhibit at the YCA gallery in June.

 

