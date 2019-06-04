× The Aberlour team says their Single Malt Scotch Whiskey is perfect for Father’s Day

Master Distiller for Aberlour Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Graeme Cruickshank, U.S. Brand Lead Andrew Weir, and Aberlour Brand Ambassador Alan Clark joins us in our Allstate Skyline Studio to talk about how they fell for the whiskey business, the process of how Aberlour Single Malt Scotch is created, and the best whiskey picks for Father’s Day.

