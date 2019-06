× Steve Cochran Full Show 06.04.19: The Great Jeopardy Debacle

No Spoilers Steve! Today on the show we take a poll to see when is the best time to break national news. We also have another exciting episode of “Moron Entertainment” with Dean Richards live from the home of Elton John superfan, “Elton Jim” Turano. All this and more on The Steve Cochran Show!