× Roe Conn Full Show(6/4/19): Jeff Garlin wants you to be in his Netflix special, Americans spend a lot of money drunk shopping, and more…

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Tuesday, June 4th 2019:

The show starts of with Chicago’s very own Jeff Garlin talks about the success of Curb Your Enthusiasm & The Goldbergs and his new Netflix special being shot in town. Then, Real Clear Politics’ AB Stoddard explains what it’s like traveling with the President on foreign visits and the gang tries to understand why Americans spend $45b a year on drunk shopping. And famed attorney Mike Monico breaks down Ald Ed Burke’s day in court and the Top Five@5 features a Florida man calling 911 to heckle police for not being able catch him.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3645393/3645393_2019-06-05-002533.64kmono.mp3

