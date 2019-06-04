× Rick Kaempfer can name more Chicago Cubs players than you can

Author, Co-Founder, and Publisher at Eckhartz Press, Rick Kaempfer joins the show to talk about his new book “Everycubever.” The book, ten years in the making, serves as a Cubs almanac, providing mini-bios of every player who ever wore a Cubs uniform from 1871 to 2018. Rick talks to Bill and Wendy about some of the notable players featured as well as some of the players who you never would’ve guessed were Cubs.

“Everycubever” is available for purchase at Eckhartz Press.

