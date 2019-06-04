× Richard Pryor Jr. tells his whole story in his new book “In a Pryor a Life”

Today, Richard Pryor Jr., the son of legendary comedian Richard Pryor joins the Bill and Wendy show to talk his new book “In a Pryor Life.” The book chronicles Pryor’s life growing up as the child of the eccentric comedy icon, and his adult life since his father’s passing. He also discusses his relationship with his siblings, his music career, his military experience, and even his time as a female impersonator.

The book, “In a Pryor Life,” can be purchased at Amazon.com, Barnes and Noble, Goodreads, and wherever else books are sold.

